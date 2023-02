Yesterday, February 21, the Russian invaders shelled at least 20 border settlements in the Chuhuyiv, Kupyansk and Kharkiv districts of the region. In Kupyansk, a kindergarten building and a football field were damaged as a result of rocket fire, and a man was injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram.

In Kupyansk, a football field and a stadium tribune, a kindergarten building, as well as a 5-story building were damaged by rocket fire. In addition, the enemy also attacked the residential sector. A civilian man was injured, he was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

During the day, Vovchansk and Vilcha village of the Vovchansk community were also under fire. Several residential buildings were damaged, there were fires.

A direct hit of an enemy projectile into a residential building was recorded in Dvorichna village of the Kupyansk district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day the enemy launched 59 attacks from MLRS. As a result of the criminal actions of the Russian occupiers, civilian residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and civilians were killed and wounded.

In addition, on the afternoon of February 21, the Russian occupiers struck another blow on the Kharkiv Region, hitting a residential building.