At the meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for conducting electronic auctions during the large-scale privatization.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on February 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government is continuing the reform of corporate governance and privatization. Only since the beginning of the year, within the framework of the so-called small privatization, the state has attracted UAH 747 million at open auctions, and entrepreneurs from all over the country have received opportunities to develop their business," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the process of large-scale privatization will become more transparent, competitive and effective.

He noted that privatization, along with digitalization and deregulation, are key elements of the government's anti-corruption strategy.

According to the announcement of the State Property Fund, the objects of large privatization include assets worth more than UAH 250 million, previously they were sold at offline auctions, unlike the objects of small privatization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, small-scale privatization and leasing of state property provided UAH 2 billion of revenue to the state budget in 2022.