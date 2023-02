On the night of February 21 to 22, an explosion rang out in Sumy - air defense was working. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram at 2:18 at night.

It is noted that the air defense worked in Sumy, and the target was hit.

"The explosion you heard in Sumy was the work of air defense. The target was hit. We thank our defenders!" stated in the message of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that Russia has been trying to conduct a "big offensive" for the tenth day, but has not achieved any significant military success.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia was using "grandfathered" methods to conduct aerial reconnaissance, involving balloons to attract the attention of Ukrainian air defense forces and as a false target to wear down the military.

On February 15, 6 enemy air targets were detected in the airspace of Kyiv, previously they were balloons, most of them were shot down by air defense forces.

Meanwhile, as of the evening of February 21, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out four strikes against the Russian occupiers.