It Has Been Going On For 10th Day. Danilov Announces Fading Of Russian "Great Offensive"

Russia has been trying to conduct a "great offensive" for the tenth day, but has not achieved any significant military successes.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), stated this on the air of the telethon.

"The phrase "great (offensive - ed.)", as they wanted, has already faded. The great offensive, as they planned, it is already, according to their plan, going for the eighth or tenth day. There are no successes. Five directions today, where they are trying to attack. But our fighters are courageously defending our country," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed footage of one of the battles with the occupiers, which took place the day before in Maryinka of the Donetsk Region. Russian troops intended to storm the paratroopers' position, but were discovered and destroyed in time.

In the Luhansk Region, the Kreminna direction remains the most difficult, the occupiers have transferred the maximum amount of forces and resources there. There is a situation where the Russian military is more afraid of their own tortures and blocking detachments than of being killed in battle.