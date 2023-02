In a telephone conversation, the former leader of the "DPR" militants Igor Bezler complained about the military command of the Russian Federation, which, in his opinion, should be shot.

The interception of this conversation was published by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is reported that Bezler spoke with an FSB employee.

"First, we need to shoot Shoigu, followed by Gerasimov, and then hang half of your FSB, that's when we'll start fighting," the militant said.

Bezler believes that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not react quickly enough to the moves of the Ukrainian army. He called all the leaders of the Russian Federation "morons".

"All these Gerasimovs are stupid. Our president, toilet pad with a mustache Peskov, is as moron as Medvedev. Our entire leadership is morons," Bezler added.

We will remind, Igor Bezler became known in 2014 as one of the field leaders of the "DPR" grouping. In 2021, it became known that he would be tried for involvement in torture and murders in Donbas. The criminal faces life imprisonment.

Other militants also criticize the Russian military command. Thus, the war criminal Igor Girkin, who is responsible for the wage of the war in Donbas, predicts that in case of defeat in the war, Russia will not only lose the Ukrainian territories occupied by it, including Crimea, but also its regions.