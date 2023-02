If RF Stops Aggression - War Will Stop, If Ukraine Stops Resistance - It Will Be Its End - Biden

If Ukraine stops resisting full-scale Russian aggression, it will be the end of the state. At the same time, it is enough for Russia to stop aggression in order to end this war.

US President Joe Biden made a corresponding statement in Poland, his speech was broadcast by the Voice of America.

"This is a tragedy, and Putin made this choice. He can end the war with one word. If Russia stops aggression, the war will stop. If Ukraine stops defending itself, that will be the end of Ukraine," Biden said.

According to him, it is for this reason that the United States of America and its allies provide assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, Biden emphasized that the United States and Western countries do not seek to destroy Russia and do not intend to attack the Russians.

It will be recalled that during his speech, US President Joe Biden recalled that just a year ago, everyone thought that Kyiv would quickly fall and Ukraine would be invaded.

"I was just in Kyiv and I can say that it is standing and standing proudly," Biden said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, February 21, the American President visited Kyiv, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At a joint briefing with Zelenskyy, Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine and promised to introduce additional sanctions against Russia.