A Year Ago, Everyone Thought That Kyiv Would Fall. But It Stands And Stands Proudly - Biden

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, said that Kyiv and Ukraine continue to stand, despite the full-scale military aggression of Russia. Only a year ago, the world thought it was impossible.

The US leader made a corresponding statement during his speech in Poland today, his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

According to Biden, the full-scale war, which was unleashed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin almost a year ago, has become a threat to the stability that has been maintained in the world since the end of the Second World War.

The American President also noted that even a year ago, everyone thought that the Ukrainian people would not resist and that Russia would capture Kyiv.

"About a year ago, everyone thought that Kyiv would fall quickly. I was just in Kyiv and I can say that it is standing and standing proudly," Biden said.

Biden called the full-scale attack on Ukraine a test for the entire Western world, in particular the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Biden emphasized that Putin was counting on the fact that NATO would fall apart, but that did not happen. Moreover, soon the alliance will be replenished with new members - Sweden and Finland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, February 20, US President Joe Biden visited Ukraine, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We will remind that both Presidents were spotted when they were walking near the St. Michael's Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. At that moment, an air raid alert was announced.