Capture Of Airport And Transfer Of Troops By Air. Russia's Plan To Destabilize Country Announced In Moldova

Russia plans to destabilize Moldova in order to open a new front against Ukraine. One of the plans envisages the capture of Chisinau airport with the subsequent transfer of Russian troops there by air.

The corresponding statement was made by the Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan, his words are quoted by Moldova 1.

According to him, the statement made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before is true. Russia wants to destabilize the country from the inside and is ready to use its troops for this.

Rechan said that there are several scenarios of destabilization of Moldova. One of them is the capture of the airport in the capital and the transfer of Russian troops there by air.

"We spoke several times about the fact that there are several more destabilization scenarios, now only one is mentioned... Our institutions are ready to face such challenges," said the Moldovan Prime Minister.

He recalled that as a result of the events of the autumn of 2022, Moldova was able to "significantly" strengthen its capabilities.

Rechan emphasized that now Chisinau is ready for various scenarios related to the country's security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, the new Prime Minister of Moldova, Dorin Rechan, said that Russian troops should leave the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

We also wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Ukraine's readiness to help Moldova resolve the situation with Transnistria occupied by Russian troops.