The Command of the Airborne Assault Forces (AAF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of one of the battles with the occupiers that took place the day before in Maryinka of the Donetsk Region. Russian troops intended to storm the paratroopers' position, but were discovered and destroyed in time.

The relevant video was published by the Command of the AAFs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

A few days ago, at night, the occupiers once again made an attempt to storm the defensive point of the Ukrainian paratroopers. For this purpose, the Russians sent a tank and three infantry fighting vehicles with a landing party on board to the Ukrainian positions.

Russian equipment began a rapid movement towards the Ukrainian military in order to catch the Ukrainian military by surprise. But the occupiers were detected in advance with the help of a reconnaissance drone.

The first infantry fighting vehicle of the occupiers hit a mine. As a result of the explosion, it was damaged and could no longer move.

The Russians sent a second infantry fighting vehicle to help its landing party. The paratroopers fired at it from the Javelin anti-tank missile system.

The published video shows how, as a result of being hit, the ammunition of the second infantry fighting vehicle detonated, after which its turret broke off.

Ukrainian paratroopers finished off the infantry fighting vehicle, which blew up on a mine, with shots from grenade launchers.

It is reported that after the loss of two infantry fighting vehicles and a landing party, the Russian troops retreated.

