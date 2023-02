Ukraine, EU And NATO Agree To Coordinate For Optimization Of Weapons Production For Ukrainian Needs

Ukraine, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) agreed to coordinate for optimization of production of weapons for Ukrainian needs. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine, the EU and NATO are joining forces to increase the volume of production of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to replenish the reserves of allies. To this end, the parties have agreed to create a tripartite coordination mechanism that will synchronize the work of manufacturers, buyers and governments", the message stated.

According to the report, the first ever high-level Ukraine-EU-NATO tripartite meeting took place on February 21 in Brussels (Belgium) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

At this meeting, Ukraine, the EU and NATO agreed to create a coordination mechanism between Ukrainian manufacturers and enterprises of the EU and NATO countries to optimize and accelerate the production of weapons for Ukrainian needs, as well as the purchase and delivery of shells, parts and weapons for Ukraine.

Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the EU and NATO countries for a number of important decisions regarding assistance to Ukraine in the field of security and called on them to speed up their implementation.

Kuleba also suggested starting the training of Ukrainian pilots within the existing EU and NATO mechanisms.

It is noted that the new tripartite Ukraine-EU-NATO format will work on a permanent basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German machine-building company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has started testing 155-mm RCH 155 self-propelled artillery systems, the first of which Ukraine is to receive.

In January, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg the expansion of the tank coalition and the unblocking of the supply of fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine, as well as the necessary steps on the way to the further integration of Ukraine into NATO.