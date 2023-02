The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy recognized the work of the management of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) as unsatisfactory.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For (the relevant decision) - 17 (votes). With its decision, the Committee recommended to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: to demand the report of the Director of the BES for 2021; to take appropriate personnel measures in order to restart the work of the BES," he said.

It was also decided to instruct the government to prepare proposals for amendments to the current legislation of Ukraine:

- restarting the BES management by conducting a new competition for the positions of top management of the BES with the participation of international experts in the competition commission (following the example of the best practices of the SACPO, NACB, NACP);

- full re-certification of all employees, with the exception of administrative staff, in the central office and territorial offices of the BES;

- a clear procedure for conducting competitive selections, attestation, independent assessment (audit) and activities of the Council of Public Control at the BES.

The deadline is April 1, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said that the BES transferred employees to 2-4 hour working days, and all because the state budget left for them an amount approximately the same as last year, and they significantly expanded the number of employees.

According to the MP, almost the same amount as last year - UAH 503 million - was laid in the budget for the financing of BES for this year.

However, the staff was expanded several times during the year.