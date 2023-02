President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Maryna Mykhailenko as Ambassador to Portugal, Mykola Nahornyi, Ambassador to Egypt, as Non-Resident Ambassador to Sudan, and Yurii Pyvovarov, Ambassador to Senegal, as Non-Resident Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau. This is stated in decrees No. 83-85 of February 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Mykhailenko was the director of the EU and NATO department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appointed Pyvovarov as Ambassador to Senegal in April 2021, Nahornyi as Ambassador to Egypt in March 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, 2022, Zelenskyy dismissed the Ambassador to Portugal, Inna Ohnivets (she held the position since October 2015).

Portugal has promised to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.