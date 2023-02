The Cabinet of Ministers appointed the volunteer and journalist Vitalii Deineha and the former Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Andrii Shevchenko as Deputy Ministers of Defense. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed: Deineha Vitalii Olehovych as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization; Andrii Vitaliyovych Shevchenko as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration," he said.

39-year-old Deineha is a volunteer, documentary journalist, founder and, in 2014-2020, head of the Come Back Alive charity fund.

46-year-old Shevchenko was the Ambassador to Canada from September 2012 to August 2021, before that he was a journalist, a member of the Verkhovna Rada for V-VII convocations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov previously announced that he submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for approval the candidacies of three new Deputy Ministers of Defense: former commander of the Joint Forces Operation Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, former Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andrii Shevchenko, and volunteer and journalist Vitalii Deineha.

On February 14, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Rusnak from the position of First Deputy Minister of Defense, Oleg Haiduk from the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk as First Deputy Minister of Defense.

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers fired Deputy Defense Minister Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Shapovalov resigned after the scandal involving the purchase of food for the military.