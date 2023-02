Ukrnafta Gas Station Network Did Not Have Its Own Fleet Of Gasoline Trucks - Company Director Koretskyi

The network of gas stations of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta did not have its own fleet of gasoline trucks.

Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi said this in an interview with Business Censor, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"(It was) a conscious decision of the previous management or minority shareholders. Was it possible to purchase these assets for Ukrnafta? Was it possible to lease the fleet? Yes. And it was necessary. But it turned out that the company is dependent on the wishes and mood of third parties people. But, for example, why Ukrnafta needs a minority share in a security company is not clear. This is a non-core activity... But there are no gas tankers, oil depots - critical logistical and infrastructure assets... We turned to the market with a critical need for transport. In a month and a half, we collected a sufficient fleet of cars, which today fully supplies the network of gas stations," he said.

Also, according to Koretskyi, the company announced tenders for the purchase of motor vehicles for the transportation of oil products.

"A tender was held for 25 tractors. Tenders for tankers were canceled due to non-compliance with technical conditions. We will immediately announce repeated purchases of gasoline and gas tankers. It will be enough if the company has 60-80 of its own gasoline trucks - this is indicatively half of the need. Accordingly, the second half of the need for a car fleet can already be covered at the expense of contractors. But to be totally dependent on third parties is a disaster," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta was found to have a shortage of hundreds of thousands of tons of oil exported through companies close to the Privat group.

In November 2022, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk oil refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, "Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.

50%+1 share of Ukrnafta belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, 13.6% - Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited, and 12.9% - Bordo Management Limited.

9.9% of the company's shares belong to other shareholders.

The ultimate beneficiaries of Littop Enterprises Limited, Bridgemont Ventures Limited and Bordo Management Limited are Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.