The Party of Regions was banned in Ukraine. The Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal satisfied the statement of the Ministry of Justice, made at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

This was reported by the press service of the SBI today, February 21.

"In particular, the SBI provided materials regarding the illegal actions of the leadership of the Party of Regions during the signing and ratification of the so-called Kharkiv Agreements, as well as crimes committed by them during the events of the Revolution of Dignity," the message reads.

The court's decision applies, among other things, to all assets of the banned party and its structural subdivisions in various regions of Ukraine.

It is noted that experts are currently determining the value of the assets of the banned party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2021, the Security Service of Ukraine served suspicion of treason to a former official of the Party of Regions.

And in April 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation seized UAH 200 million of assets of one of the associates of the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych.

We also wrote that in January 2023, former MP from the Party of Regions Valentyn Demidov became the mayor of the Russian town of Belgorod.