The total amount of unpaid tax liabilities of the largest oil producing company Ukrnafta until December 2022 amounted to UAH 4.58 billion, while after the change in the company's management, UAH 1.53 billion were repaid from this amount.

Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi said this in an interview with Business Censor, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For Ukrtatnafta, UAH 566 million of excise duty was not paid. For VAT... more than UAH 2 billion. But please be careful with this figure, because, as I said, there is a total lack of accounting. It simply does not exist physically - no paper ones documents, no electronic media, nothing. It looks like tax debts can be much larger. Now we are actively working on the possibility of restoring accounting, and this is already showing. According to Ukrnafta, the total amount of unpaid tax liabilities until December of last year was UAH 4.58 billion. I want to say that we have already paid UAH 1.53 billion of them," he said.

Also, according to Koretskyi, on February 13, Ukrtatnafta's excise tax debt was completely repaid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta was found to have a shortage of hundreds of thousands of tons of oil exported through companies close to the Privat group.

In November 2022, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk oil refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, "Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.

50%+1 share of Ukrnafta belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, 13.6% - Littop Enterprises Limited and Bridgemont Ventures Limited, and 12.9% - Bordo Management Limited.

9.9% of the company's shares belong to other shareholders.

The ultimate beneficiaries of Littop Enterprises Limited, Bridgemont Ventures Limited and Bordo Management Limited are Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.