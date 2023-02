Court Extends Arrest Of Ex-Head Of Fiscal Service Nasirov Until April 9

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the arrest of former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, until April 9.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

The court also left in force an alternative in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 523 million.

Nasirov will remain in the pre-trial detention center until April 9, if he does not post bail.

Earlier, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office completed the investigation regarding Nasirov and his former advisor.

They are charged with receiving over UAH 722 million in illegal benefits from businessman Oleh Bakhmatiuk.

Materials related to Bakhmatiuk himself were singled out to a separate proceeding, the oligarch is suspected of giving these bribes for VAT reimbursement to his companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov and set a bail of half a billion hryvnias.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office served the former head of the State Fiscal Service, Roman Nasirov, with the suspicion of receiving a bribe in the amount of UAH 722 million, and the founder of the agricultural holding Ukrlandfarming, Oleh Bakhmatiuk, of the bribery of the former head of the State Fiscal Service.