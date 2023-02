The Ministry of Education and Science recommends that heads of educational institutions organize the educational process in a remote format on February 22-24, 2023.

The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science has said this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on February 21, the Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet in order to protect the life and health of all participants in the educational process, as a preventive measure before the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, appealed to the heads of the Kyiv city and regional military administrations, heads of educational institutions with a recommendation to carry out the educational process in educational institutions from February 22 to 24, 2023 in a remote format.

The ministry sent a corresponding letter to the heads of departments and institutions.

"The date is approaching, which brought terrible grief to the Ukrainian land. The day that divided our lives into "before" and "after." On February 24, 2022 a brutal full-scale military invasion of the Russian Federation began. Since then, every day our defenders, the civilian population die, the enemy targets residential buildings, schools, hospitals, museums. The Russian military and its mercenaries flout the norms of international humanitarian law, there are no prohibitions on the use of weapons for them," Shkarlet was quoted as saying.

The Minister noted that as of today, as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation, 3,128 educational institutions have been damaged, of which 441 have been destroyed to the ground.

At the hands of the occupier, 461 children were killed, another 926 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon that Russia did not abandon massive attacks on Ukraine, the next missile attack could take place on February 24, on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.