Advisor to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual appeal to the Federal Assembly of Russia publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion.

Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Putin has publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion. And he stressed that the Russian Federation is in an unconditional "taiga stalemate." And that he neither has nor will have any promising solutions. For "Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories..." are everywhere. Sic transit gloria mundi Putin in the Russian parliament..." he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin threatened the United States with testing Russian nuclear weapons.

The Russian leader also said that the more long-range Western weapons will enter Ukraine, the further Russian troops "will be forced to push the threat away from their borders."