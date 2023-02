Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to "restore and develop" the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine.

Putin said this in his annual appeal to the Federal Assembly of Russia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have already begun and will increase a large-scale program of socio-economic recovery and development of these new subjects of the federation. It is also about reviving enterprises and jobs, ports of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, which again became the internal sea of ​ ​ Russia. Build new modern roads, as we did in Crimea, which now has a reliable land connection with the whole of Russia. We will definitely jointly implement all these plans," he said.

Putin also said that Russia will do everything to ensure that "the long-awaited peace and security of people are returned to this land."

According to him, for this, as well as for their ancestors, for the future of children and grandchildren, for the "restoration of historical justice and for the reunification of the Russian people," Russians are fighting today.

In addition, Putin said that the vast majority of Russians support "a special military operation to protect the Donbas."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, Putin signed laws on the ratification of the so-called agreements on the "accession" of the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, as well as federal laws on their inclusion in Russia as subjects of the federation.