Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened the United States with testing Russian nuclear weapons.

He said this in an appeal to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Putin said that he knew for certain that Washington was considering the possibility of "natural tests" of its nuclear weapons, given that the development of new types of nuclear weapons is underway in the United States.

"In this situation, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and Rosatom should ensure readiness for testing Russian nuclear weapons," the Russian dictator said.

According to him, the Russian Federation will not conduct such tests first, but only if the United States does.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev again threatened to use nuclear weapons against the background of the upcoming meeting of the heads of Western defense departments (Ramstein), which will discuss the next package of military assistance to Ukraine.