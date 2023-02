Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have conducted joint exercises in the northern direction.

It was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the event, the issues of repelling the alleged enemy offensive and preventing the landing of tactical troops were worked out.

In particular, the task of a company from the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was to hold the stronghold, repel the enemy's advance and inflict maximum defeat with the support of artillery.

Subsequently, they worked out pushing the enemy in the direction of the settlement and clean up the remnants of the enemy with the support of a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The defenders of Ukraine used, in particular, equipment and weapons that were provided as part of logistical assistance from partner countries.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naiev, under whose leadership the event took place, noted that the group in the northern direction strengthened compared to last year.

“Our grouping in the northerly direction, when compared with last year, is significantly strengthened. Firstly, the number of troops is significantly changed, secondly, their equipment. And all this allows us to argue that as of now the situation is fully controlled," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted large-scale exercises near the border with Belarus.