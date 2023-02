US To Provide New USD 450 million Military Aid Package To Ukraine - Secretary Of State Blinken

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new USD 450 million military assistance package, which includes, in particular, shells for HIMARS, Javelin systems and Bradley IFVs.

The Voice of America has announced this with reference to the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Blinken said that the United States will send to Ukraine additional volumes of weapons and ammunition worth USD 450 million, as well as provide USD 10 million to repair the power system of Ukraine, which is suffering from Russian missile and drone strikes.

According to the Secretary of State, the United States will support Ukraine as much as necessary for the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.

The new aid package included:

- additional shells for HIMARS;

- additional 155 mm artillery shells;

- additional 120 mm mortar shells;

- four observation radars;

- additional Javelin systems;

- about 2,000 anti-tank missiles;

- four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

- two machines for extracting equipment;

- anti-personnel mines;

- night vision devices;

- destructive ammunition;

- tactical communication systems;

- medicines;

- spare parts and other equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, U.S. President Joe Biden during a visit to Kyiv announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine and additional sanctions against Russia for armed aggression against Ukraine.