Ukraine is counting on the International Monetary Fund to launch a new multi-year program of more than USD 15 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this after a meeting with IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva and the Fund's team, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed the mechanisms of financial support for Ukraine. We have achieved success in the implementation of the monitoring program, in particular, we have finalized the implementation of all structural beacons. So we look forward to the launch of a new multi-year large program with a volume of more than USD 15 billion," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the program will be organized in two parts: urgent financial assistance and support for structural reforms that will contribute to the restoration of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Kyiv.

On December 19, 2022, the IMF Executive Board discussed Program Monitoring with Board involvement (PMB) for Ukraine.