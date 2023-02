Putin Claims Russia Will Be Forced To Push Threat From Its Borders If Long-Range Systems Supplied To Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the more long-range Western weapons will enter Ukraine, the further Russian troops "will be forced to push the threat away from their borders."

He said this in an appeal to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One circumstance should be clear to everyone: the more long-range Western systems enter Ukraine, the further we will be forced to push the threat away from our borders," Putin said.

The Russian dictator said that the goal of the West is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and promised to "respond accordingly."

According to the head of the aggressor state, it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Western partners on the provision of long-range missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.