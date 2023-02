In Russia, special "alert stations" are being created to help military commissars serve summonses to full-time students.

This was stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday, February 21.

The Defense Intelligence notes that the aggressor state is actively preparing for the mass mobilization of students of higher educational institutions, for which the so-called "alert stations" are being staffed.

"In particular, the management of the Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University, Tomsk Polytechnic University, and Tomsk State Pedagogical University issued documents obliging the structural units of the institutions to allocate a certain number of students and employees to work at the "alert stations". It is planned to involve citizens who officially are not subject to mobilization. At the same time, in Tomsk Polytechnic University, inclusion in the composition of the "districts" takes place without the consent or even prior informing of certain students and employees," the message said.

Representatives of the higher management of educational institutions are appointed to manage these "districts". No additional legal grounds are required for mobilization in Russia, since the so-called "partial mobilization" has been ongoing since September 2022. The intelligence assumes that the mobilization of students will be carried out before April 1 - the beginning of the spring draft for conscription, which can be postponed if necessary.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Russia had mobilized almost half a million people.

In December, Head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russian leadership had decided to start a new wave of mobilization in the first half of January 2023.

Also in December, the Ministry of Defense of Russia instructed the military commissariats to start intensified work on the mobilization of men in January-February 2023.