Germany urges its citizens not to go to RF in near future

The German Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia in the coming week.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

"Travel to the Russian Federation is not recommended. We warn against traveling to the administrative regions bordering Ukraine (Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov, Krasnodar). From February 20 to 26, 2023, the Russian government is planning a series of events," says the message.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that citizens with dual citizenship should remember that the Russian authorities consider them only as citizens of Russia.

"This also applies to possible conscription into the Russian armed forces. The embassy cannot provide them with consular protection," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminds that "the use of German credit cards, and therefore the withdrawal of cash from ATMs, is not possible in the Russian Federation. Money transfers of any kind from the EU to the Russian Federation are not possible."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia may launch a massive missile attack on February 24.