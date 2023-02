Ukraine's international partners and allies are determined to win the war. The anti-Kremlin coalition already consists of more than fifty states.

This follows from a statement by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov made on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels.

According to Reznikov, there are already 54 states among Ukraine's allies, which was confirmed by the meeting on the Ramstein fields in Brussels, where Ukraine was invited as a guest of honor. The head of the Ministry of Defense noted that all partners and allies are determined to win Ukraine, and that this is a completely different mood than a year ago.

"If someone thinks that there is a syndrome of fatigue from Ukraine, from the war, then it is not so. Our partners are very, very, I emphasize, very determined. They are determined for our victory. These are completely different attitudes than a year ago. Today, everyone believes in Ukraine's victory, everyone wants this victory," Reznikov noted.

He emphasized that political issues, including negotiations with Russia, are not discussed during the Ramstein meetings. Instead, they discuss helping Ukraine with weapons and launching military equipment to improve Ukrainian capabilities, as well as the need to go on the counteroffensive and liberate temporarily occupied territories.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. President Joseph Biden during his visit to Kyiv how to win Ukraine this year.