Italy Ready To Provide Ukraine With Modern Aircraft, But Only On Its Own Terms - Media

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may raise the issue of providing Ukraine with modern combat aircraft during her upcoming visit to Kyiv, which is due to take place before February 24.

The Italian publication Repubblica reported this with reference to its own sources writes.

The publication notes that Meloni is ready to offer Ukraine Italian aircraft, but only if a number of conditions are met.

"Meloni can open the topic of sending five military fighters to Kyiv. But provided that it will not be first on the list of suppliers for reasons of political expediency and will not give the impression that it is forced to follow the wave of allies, led at this stage by the UK, which is pushing partners to a new step," the article says.

In simple words, Italy does not want to be a leader in the struggle to provide modern aircraft to Ukraine.

One alternative may be Italy's agreement to transfer fourth-generation Typhoon fighters to Ukraine. These aircraft can be transferred to the Ukrainian military by the United Kingdom.

This fighter was produced by the European Eurofighter consortium. The UK, Germany, Italy and Spain worked together on its production. Delivery of the aircraft is possible if all these countries give consent to this.

The second scenario may be separate deliveries of countries to which Italy will join.

The publication notes that the Italian authorities are unlikely to agree to transfer Typhoon aircraft or American F-35 to Ukraine.

In this case, Ukraine can count on the supply of older Tornado or Amx aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed confidence that the issue of providing Ukraine with modern aircraft will necessarily be resolved in the coming months.

We also reported that the Polish authorities are not ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters, but agree to transfer other aircraft.