Candidate of Political Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science of the Odesa National University named after I.I. Mechnykov Artem Kroitor believes that the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukraine means that Russia will receive a forceful response instead of compromises.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Biden's visit is a demonstration that the United States stops looking for compromises with Putin and indicates that a solution to the conflict is possible only when Russia, as a state with the Gopnik elite, receives a forceful response," the political scientist said.

In his opinion, by this visit, the U.S. President emphasizes the steadily active military, economic, political support for Ukraine and demonstrates the clear position of the U.S. around the world on the need to provide military assistance to Ukraine and condemn the Russian Federation as a threat to the entire world democracy.

Kroitor noted that Biden is trying not to repeat his 2014 mistake (as vice president of the United States), when assistance to Ukraine was not sufficient and when leaders of Western democracies sought a compromise with Putin;

The United States is demonstrating its geopolitical presence in Europe and the desire to expand the anti-Russian coalition;

"This visit is symbolic and demonstrative, and in the political sense it is worth considering it as a demonstration of the U.S. readiness for as much support as possible for Ukraine in restoring its full territorial integrity. This visit is a signal for those states that seek to maintain neutrality, or a pro-Russian position in this substantive war of autocracy against democracy," the political scientist added.

