Ukrainian Tanks Will Be In Moscow On Red Square, It Is Fair - Danilov

It will be justice if Ukrainian tanks are in Moscow on Red Square. Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), stated this in an interview with The Sun on Monday, February 20.

Danilov emphasized that Ukraine did not start the war, instead, the Russian invaders invaded the territory of Ukraine and started killing people. According to him, if the aggressor is not given a proper response, it will only be a matter of time before the aggressor invades the next country.

"We didn't start this war. We didn't call them here. Our tanks will be on Red Square, and it will be justice," Danilov emphasized.

The Secretary of the NSDC called Putin a double of Hitler and noted that the dictator could also shoot himself in his bunker, because the process of Russia's self-destruction has already begun. Danilov said that Putin will go down in history as the man who destroyed the Russian Federation, but the West does not understand that Russia will be fragmented, and this is inevitable: "It is like the eruption of a volcano. The process has already begun, and it cannot be stopped," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said that no one forbids Ukraine from destroying military targets on the territory of Russia with weapons of its own production.

On February 16, Danilov said that Russia could launch another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine on February 23-24.

Danilov also noted on February 16 that Russia is preparing a "plan B" for Ukraine.