King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland visited Ukrainian fighters at the Wiltshire training ground. It was reported by the British publication The Telegram and the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on his Telegram on Monday, February 20.

The monarch watched the military exercises and met with some recruits who trained with British and international partner forces, the newspaper writes.

“The King, accompanied by General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of General Staff, also met other international military personnel who are helping the Army with the Ukrainian recruits. He met instructors from 1st Battalion Irish Guards, the UK’s Ranger Regiment, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland,” it said.

British forces began training Ukrainian soldiers in the UK in June last year, four months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Over the past six months, the program has trained 10,000 Ukrainian military, and this year it is planned to train another 20,000 troops, The Telegraph notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, visited the Bovington Camp military base, where Ukrainian servicemen are trained.

On February 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed photos of the exercises of the Ukrainian military in the UK

Recall that in September 2022, almost 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers completed training in the UK.