Over 600 Those Mobilized And Cadets From RF Placed In Bomb Shelter Of Zaporizhzhia NPP - Energoatom

More than 600 those mobilized and cadets from the Russian Federation were placed in the bomb shelter of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region). This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A new batch of soldiers has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - more than 600 those mobilized and cadets from the Russian Federation. They have been placed in the bomb shelter of the plant for non-standard equipment (NSE), where they are waiting to be transferred to the Donetsk section of the front," the message says.

It is emphasized that the occupiers, together with Rosatom, continue to turn the ZNPP into a military base.

"On the roof of the fifth power unit, they set up a machine-gun position, and also placed roadblocks at all entrances to clear flyovers, through which personnel from special buildings get directly to the power units," the company reports.

In addition, the occupiers continue to erect fortifications and build military structures around the plant's power units and its dry spent nuclear fuel storage (DSNFS).

Energoatom emphasizes that such actions of the Russians are categorically unacceptable and violate all existing norms of nuclear and radiation safety. The company also notes that the occupiers denied access to the repository to Ukrainian personnel and representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission present at the ZNPP site.

Energoatom calls on the international community to facilitate the withdrawal of the Russian military from the territory of the ZNPP and Enerhodar as soon as possible, the demilitarization of the plant and its return to the full control of Ukraine, stressing that this will save the world not only from a nuclear, but also from a large-scale environmental disaster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom previously reported that the Russian occupiers could not start the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a lack of their own personnel and the reluctance of part of the station's Ukrainian staff to cooperate with the invaders.

Russia sent personnel from the Kalinin NPP (Russia) to the ZNPP, including reactor control engineers and shift supervisors.