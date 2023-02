Today, various ways of the de-occupation of Crimea are being considered. The diplomatic path can be supplemented by military actions, but it is impossible to say for sure at the moment. It was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva in an interview with Crimea.Realities on Monday, February 20.

Zhovkva noted that revealing plans to liberate the peninsula will be "an help to the aggressor," but Crimea will definitely return to Kyiv's control.

"We can say that, for example, the diplomatic path can complement the military. We can say that the fact that Crimea does not disappear from the agenda of the attention of the world community allows, for example, to help our military in obtaining appropriate weapons that would allow it to be de-occupied. Therefore, there is a combination of ways," the deputy head of the Office of the President emphasized.

According to him, no path is excluded from the de-occupation of Crimea, but it cannot be said which one will be chosen to liberate the peninsula from Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that Russia would not dare to use nuclear weapons in case of attempts by Ukraine to liberate the annexed Crimea in a military way.

On February 8, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers began preparing a personnel reserve of officials who would be sent to Crimea after its liberation.

In January this year, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine needs to de-occupy Crimea by the summer of 2023.