Biden Met With Shmyhal, Kuleba And Reznikov And Assured Ukrainians Of US Support

During his visit to Kyiv, U.S. President Joseph Biden met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

At a meeting with ministers, Joseph Biden noted the importance of his presence today in Ukraine, which demonstrates U.S. support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

"I think it would be critical not to leave any doubt that the United States supports Ukraine in its war against brutal aggression," the United States President said.

As previously reported, during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Joseph Biden said that the United States together with its allies collected 700 tanks, thousands of armored vehicles, a thousand artillery systems, more than 2 million artillery ammunition, more than 50 missile systems and air defense equipment to help Ukraine in the war.