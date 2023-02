The European Commission canceled the anti-dumping duty of EUR 60.5 per ton on the import of hot-rolled coils from Ukraine.

This is stated in the information published on the website of the Ukrmetalurgprom association of metallurgical enterprises, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The anti-dumping duty on hot-rolled coil originating in Ukraine was implemented on October 7, 2017 for a period of 5 years, but on June 4, 2022, in order to support the economy of Ukraine during the resistance to Russian aggression, a decision was made to temporarily suspend the duty until June 5 2023. Currently, the specified duty has been completely abolished, which will improve the stability of the presence of Ukrainian rolled metal on the market of EU countries," the message says.

However, according to the decision of the European Commission, a similar duty on hot-rolled coil originating from Brazil, Iran and the Russian Federation remains in force.

Hot-rolled coil is used to manufacture a number of steel products consumed by the construction, shipbuilding and automotive industries, including gas containers, high-pressure cylinders and energy pipelines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine took 24th place in the rating of the international association Worldsteel in terms of steel production in 2022.