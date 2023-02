The UkrGasVydobuvannya state-owned gas production company is starting the largest 3D seismic survey in western Ukraine.

Oleksii Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to work on increasing our own gas production. To this end, UkrGasVydobuvannya is starting 3D seismic surveys in western Ukraine. Our experts, together with the involved companies, will explore an area of more than 1,500 square kilometers. This will allow us to obtain detailed geological models of hydrocarbon deposits located at depths of up to 5 kilometers. The planned research is the largest using this technology, which was carried out in Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.