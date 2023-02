UAF President Pavelko Will Be Able To Go Abroad In 3 Days - Court

In January, the Pecherskyi District Court extended a number of restrictions on president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) Andrii Pavelko, but such restrictions will expire on February 23, that is, in 3 days.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 20, the court satisfied the prosecutor's office request and extended until February 23 the period of validity of the duties assigned to Pavelko.

By this time, he must come to the investigator, the prosecutor, the court at every request; not to leave the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court; notify the investigator, prosecutor or court about a change of residence and/or place of work; to refrain from communication with witnesses of the prosecution in this criminal proceeding, persons involved in criminal proceedings, to hand over to the relevant state authorities his passport(s) for traveling abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv considered the petition of the prosecutors, who asked to temporarily remove from their positions UAF President Andrii Pavelko and UAF Secretary General Yurii Zapisotskyi for two months. The court refused to grant the prosecutors' request in terms of the terms, ruling on suspension for one month. But even this decision, as the judge prescribed, does not take legal effect immediately. That is why both representatives of the UAF leadership continue to perform their duties.

Previously, Pavelko was forbidden to leave Kyiv without a special permit and his foreign passport was taken away.

The President of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko and the Secretary General of the UAF Yurii Zapisotskyi are suspected of embezzling UAH 26.5 million.