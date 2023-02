Last day, February 19, Russian occupation troops fired on the Kherson Region 75 times. In the region, 3 people were killed, another 8 were injured. Among the victims are 3 children. It was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Thus, the Russian occupiers fired 75 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region - fired from multiple rocket launchers, mortars, artillery, tanks and UAVs.

The Russian army fired 9 times at Kherson. Enemy shells hit residential buildings.

As a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson Region, 3 people were killed, 8 people suffered injuries of various degrees of severity. Among the wounded by Russian shelling are three children: boys 8 and 13 years old, as well as a 10-year-old girl.

According to the main department of the National Police of the Kherson Region, the settlements of Beryslav and Kherson Districts suffered from shelling.

Private homes were destroyed - they are uninhabitable, garages, cars, shops as well; administrative buildings, a dental clinic, a grain terminal, solar panels, gas supply pipes, power lines and a water supply were damaged.

There were reports of people injured as a result of shelling of domestic animals (dogs and cats).

"The real tragedy occurred in the village of Burhunka, which the Russian military covered with artillery fire. As a result of the attack, three local residents, members of the same family, five more people were injured, among them children aged 8, 10 and 13 years," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by the invaders in three regions and attacked 20 areas of the concentration of the invaders.

Meanwhile, Russian invaders in certain settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region create places in administrative buildings for illegal detention of Ukrainian citizens.