In the Luhansk Region, Russians have accumulated a large number of personnel and equipment. Perhaps they keep these forces to a certain date and prepare something special. In general, the situation remains difficult, but controlled.

It was told by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

The situation in the Luhansk Region remains steadily difficult, but controlled. The enemy further increases the number of shelling of Ukrainian positions. The "hottest" situation currently remains in the Kreminna direction and near the village of Bilohorivka. In the direction of Svatove, the Ukrainian Defense Forces more confidently hold their positions and repel all enemy offensives.

At the same time, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration did not agree with the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) of the ability of the Russian Federation to increase the intensity of the offensive in the Luhansk Region, noting that there is information that the Russians have accumulated a "huge amount" of personnel and equipment.

"Maybe they hold until some date, maybe something special is being prepared there, but, in principle, the military command sees everything. Still, it is 2023, when there are drones, UAVs, satellites, and all sorts of different equipment that helps to detect the accumulation of equipment personnel," he said.

Haidai also pointed out that the entire military command is already planning its own steps in order to prevent full-scale offensives from developing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, when asked by a journalist whether the enemy's offensive in the Luhansk Region was expected to increase, Haidai in positive.

Meanwhile, the occupiers believe that among the tasks set by the Kremlin, reaching the administrative borders of the Luhansk Region will be easiest, since a total of 14 settlements have been de-occupied in the region.