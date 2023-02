Invaders Preparing To Remove Up To 5,000 Soldiers From Near Mariupol And Send Them To Front Line - Andriushche

Russian military, stationed near occupied Mariupol, is preparing to transfer up to 5,000 people to the front line in the Donetsk or Zaporizhzhia Regions.

It was announced by adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

Currently, both in Mariupol itself and in the surrounding settlements surrounding the city, a group of occupiers has been stationed.

According to Andriushchenko, he received information that in the coming days the Russian command intends to transfer about 5,000 soldiers to the front line.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol suggested that the occupiers could be transferred to Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.

At the same time, he suggested that the personnel of Russian troops could be sent to the front line from Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Region to Velyka Novoselivka, Donetsk Region.

In addition to soldiers, the above group includes tracked equipment, in particular Т-62 tanks.

Andriushchenko added that the invaders transferred to combat readiness the corps located along the coast of the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that an 80 km traffic jam of Russian army trucks had formed on the Mariupol-Berdiansk highway.

Earlier, Andriushchenko reported that the occupiers turn Mariupol and the surrounding settlements into ammunition depots, since they are located at a safe distance from the Ukrainian forces.