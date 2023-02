Russia cannot pull aviation closer to Ukrainian borders due to the lack of airfields.

It was announced at a briefing by the spokesman for the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding information about the accumulation of aviation - "old story." We cannot say that this is around Ukraine, but directly at the airfields that the Russian Federation uses in aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Ihnat said that before the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia had accumulated aircraft at airfields and now the number of aircraft and helicopters there has not changed.

"The amount that the enemy accumulated at the beginning of the aggression remains now: this is more than 700 aircraft in total," he said.

According to the spokesman, despite the fact that the Ukrainian defenders destroyed almost 300 aircraft and 300 enemy helicopters, Russia can replenish losses.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine destroyed many of the newest examples of Russian aviation.

These are Su-24, Su-25, Su-30 and Su-35 aircraft, as well as a К-52 helicopter.

Ihnat added that Russia cannot pull aviation closer to the borders with Ukraine due to the lack of airfields.

"It is impossible to pull aviation to the borders, because airfields are needed for aviation. Where they were is where they are. The military leadership has information about the number of equipment and threats that may arise," the Air Force spokesman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Ihnat said that the transition of Ukraine to modern military aviation requires the same modern network of airfields, its development is already underway.