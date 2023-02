Sign With Biden’s Name Appears On Alley Of Courage In Kyiv

A sign with the name of U.S. President Joe Biden was installed on the Alley of Courage In Kyiv.

It was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Biden in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today in the Alley of Courage, we open a sign dedicated to President Biden. The first call on the night of February 24 last year, our negotiations, constant and unchanging attention to our struggle. Attention to the protection of Ukrainian democracy and President Biden's special contribution to strengthening the position of freedom in the world is something that will always be in history," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy will discuss with Biden during his visit to Kyiv how Ukraine is to defeat Russian occupiers this year.

On Monday, Biden arrived for a surprise visit to Kyiv.