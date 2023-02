With His Visit To Ukraine, Biden Signaled To Putin That Russia Had Already Lost The War - MP Merezhko

Oleksandr Merezhko, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, believes that the visit of U.S. President Joseph Biden to Ukraine is a signal sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian Federation has already lost the war.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"This is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine and a powerful signal sent to Putin that Russia has already lost," the parliamentarian said.

Also, in his opinion, this visit is a sign that the United States believes in a quick victory for Ukraine on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Merezhko is sure that Putin is in a panic due to Biden's visit to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy is to discuss with U.S. President Joseph Biden during his visit to Kyiv how Ukraine can win this year.

On Monday, Biden arrived for a surprise visit to Kyiv.

On February 8, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has already lost Ukraine."

He added that assistance to Ukraine during the war is indefinite.