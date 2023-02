The President of the United States of America Joe Biden during today's meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about their conversation on the first day of the invasion of Russian troops.

He told about this during a briefing with Zelenskyy, his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

It was a late night in Washington, Biden said, when a phone call took place between him and Zelenskyy.

"Russian planes were in flight, tanks were moving across your border, you told me you could hear the sounds of explosions. I won't forget that. I asked you: What can I do for you? How can I help? And I remember what you said to me: Gather the leaders of the world, ask them to help Ukraine," Biden said.

The American President added that back then many expected the fall of Kyiv and the capture of Ukraine.

Biden stressed that it's been almost a year since that day, and Kyiv and Ukraine are standing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, February 20, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv. Representatives of Ukraine and the United States remained silent about the visit of the American President.

According to a White House release, Joe Biden announced a new military aid package and additional sanctions on Russia during a visit to Ukraine.

We also reported that the Office of the President of Ukraine said that Zelenskyy and Biden would discuss ways to win the war before the end of this year.