In the Luhansk Region, mobilized Russians from the "central" regions of the Russian Federation - Moscow, the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg began to fall into Ukrainian captivity. It was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

So, in the Svatove direction, Ukrainian positions were stormed by Russian marines, and there was a "mixed hodgepodge" in the Kreminna direction - paratroopers sometimes worked there to develop success, but now the positions of the Armed Forces are attacked by mobilized Russians.

"By the way, mobilized recently are there, if it was possible to take someone prisoner, it is already St. Petersburg, Moscow, the Moscow Region - something like this," Haidai said.

According to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, relatives of the military from the "central" regions of Russia will not rise up riots. He explained his position as follows:

"What a street, slave country - no one is going anywhere, they believe their TV. I believe in the only riots on Russia - these are only hungry ones. If they don't really have something to eat, then they will go and it will be a terrible crowd that will just sweep everything away. Well, remember 1917."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, Russians accumulated a large number of personnel and equipment. Perhaps they keep these forces to a certain date and prepare something special. In general, the situation remains difficult, but controlled.

Meanwhile, in Russia, colleges began to oblige graduation students to sign agreements on early conscription. Military enlistment offices will be able to bring those who signed agreements to the army this spring.

In addition, campaigning work is being carried out in Moscow to mobilize scientists.