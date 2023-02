President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss with US President Joseph Biden during his visit to Kyiv how Ukraine can win this year. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Biden visited Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Zelenskyy met the distinguished guest on the porch of the Mariyinskyi Palace in the center of the capital. After the presentation of the members of the Ukrainian and American delegations, the Presidents of Ukraine and the USA had a face-to-face conversation.

Zelenskyy noted that Biden's visit is an extremely important signal of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians and that he will talk to the US President about the situation at the front, as well as about the Ukrainian people, who are going through extremely difficult times today.

"What should we do to stop the war, to be successful in this war, to make Ukraine even stronger, and how to win this year," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Biden noted the importance of his presence in Ukraine today, which demonstrates US support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state.

"I think it would be critically important not to leave any doubt that the US supports Ukraine in its war against brutal aggression," the US leader said.

The US President spoke about the intention to discuss how the United States and allies can most effectively help Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, in his Telegram channel called Biden's visit to Kyiv historic and strategic, noting that many issues will be resolved and those pending will be speeded up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, Biden made an unexpected visit to Kyiv.

On February 8, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has already lost Ukraine", and he also added that aid to Ukraine during the war is indefinite.