During his visit to Kyiv, US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid from the US and additional sanctions against Russia for its aggression.

His statement was published by the White House immediately after the official confirmation of the visit.

The US President said that during the visit he discussed further support for Ukraine.

"I am announcing another shipment of critically needed weapons, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and radar systems to help protect Ukrainians from airstrikes. Also later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that attempt to circumvent sanctions or support the Russian war machine," Joe Biden said.

It will be recalled that US President Joe Biden wrote that he came to Kyiv to confirm his steadfast commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a visit from one of Ukraine's main Western partners is expected in Kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian News Agency’s sources, Joe Biden came to Kyiv by train.