Due To Arrival Of Important Guests To Kyiv. Kuleba Cancels His Visit To Belgium

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba canceled a trip to Belgium, where he was scheduled to meet with colleagues from the European Union. The reason for this was the news about the visit of high-ranking guests to Kyiv.

The head of the foreign policy department announced this on his Twitter account.

"I am grateful to Estonia for the proposal on joint direct procurement of weapons and ammunition, which can begin with the provision of 1 million 155 mm shells to the EU. Although I will not be able to be present today, we strongly support the initiative and call for its implementation," Kuleba wrote.

We will remind, earlier today, February 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the visit of the main partners of Ukraine to Kyiv.

The department did not rush to announce the names of those who will visit the Ukrainian capital today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, information appeared on social networks today that US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv.

Photos and videos of Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of the capital are circulating online.

In addition, it was previously reported that Peremohy Avenue and Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard were blocked in Kyiv.