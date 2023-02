US President Joe Biden came to Kyiv by train.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from sources in law enforcement agencies.

"He came to Ukraine by train," the interlocutor said.

The sources do not specify which Ukrainian border Biden exactly crossed.

Currently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with Biden in the Mariyinskyi Palace.

Note that Biden did not announce his visit to Ukraine. Instead, according to official sources, Biden planned to visit Poland and other countries of the European Union from February 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, US President Joe Biden arrived on a visit to Kyiv and walked with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy near St. Michael's Cathedral during the air raid alert.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba canceled a trip to Belgium, where he was scheduled to meet with colleagues from the European Union. The reason for this was the news about the visit of high-ranking guests to Kyiv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a visit from one of Ukraine's main Western partners is expected in Kyiv.